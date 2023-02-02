Hospital Report: February 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Mark W. Livermore, age 74, of Quincy, died January 30 at his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Dixie Sue Hoffman, age 85, of Quincy, died January 31 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Carolyn M. Roland, age 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 22 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

