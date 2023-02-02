Judge denies to expunge records in Drew Clinton’s sexual assault case

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday, Adams County Judge Roger Thompson denied a request to clear the record in a sexual assault case.

Adams County Judge Robert Adrian first convicted Drew Clinton of sexual assault in 2021. But, then reversed that conviction.

Members of Quanada, a local program that’s known for sexual assault and prevention advocacy, said the judge’s decision not to clear the criminal record, in this case, is an important step in transparency between the court and the public.

Quanada Sexual Assault Program Chief Operating Officer Mandy Carpenter said it means all of the trial information will remain a public record.

”I think there’s a validation that goes with knowing that the person was charged with a crime. So if it’s taken away, there’s no record that anything ever went through the court system and I think from a survivor’s perspective, that can kind of be frustrating,” Carpenter said. “In just knowing that they went through what they did and experienced what they experienced, but there’s no record of any sort of accountability for this other person.”

She said that way there’s an accountability piece that a person was charged with a crime, so regardless of the outcome of the case, it’s still open to the public to view.

”If something is expunged and it’s not public record anymore, if somebody perpetrates the same crime again, there’s no previous record of that,” Carpenter said. Whereas if they perpetrate that same crime again, they can see that this is not the first time that individual has committed this crime.”

Carpenter said Quanada offers 24/7 crisis intervention. She said they have a hotline you can call for confidential help. The number is 800-369-2287.

Carpenter said they also offer counseling services for survivors and their significant others and assist with criminal court cases and civil protection orders. She said everything is free and confidential.

We did contact the judge on the case and the lawyer listed for Clinton for comment. We have not yet heard back.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
QPL is challenging visitors to walk a little while they read.
QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
DIGGING DEEPER: What is your hearing worth?
DIGGING DEEPER: What is your hearing worth?
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Yohn argues pretrial motions again
Solar panel project is saving the City of Quincy money
Solar panel project is saving the City of Quincy money