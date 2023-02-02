Judge denies to expunge records in Drew Clinton’s sexual assault case

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday, Adams County Judge Roger Thompson denied a request to clear the record in a sexual assault case.

Adams County Judge Robert Adrian first convicted Drew Clinton of sexual assault in 2021. But, then reversed that conviction.

Members of Quanada, a local program that’s known for sexual assault and prevention advocacy, said the judge’s decision not to clear the criminal record, in this case, is an important step in transparency between the court and the public.

Quanada Sexual Assault Program Chief Operating Officer Mandy Carpenter said it means all of the trial information will remain a public record.

”I think there’s a validation that goes with knowing that the person was charged with a crime. So if it’s taken away, there’s no record that anything ever went through the court system and I think from a survivor’s perspective, that can kind of be frustrating,” Carpenter said. “In just knowing that they went through what they did and experienced what they experienced, but there’s no record of any sort of accountability for this other person.”

She said that way there’s an accountability piece that a person was charged with a crime, so regardless of the outcome of the case, it’s still open to the public to view.

”If something is expunged and it’s not public record anymore, if somebody perpetrates the same crime again, there’s no previous record of that,” Carpenter said. Whereas if they perpetrate that same crime again, they can see that this is not the first time that individual has committed this crime.”

Carpenter said Quanada offers 24/7 crisis intervention. She said they have a hotline you can call for confidential help. The number is 800-369-2287.

Carpenter said they also offer counseling services for survivors and their significant others and assist with criminal court cases and civil protection orders. She said everything is free and confidential.

We did contact the judge on the case and the lawyer listed for Clinton for comment. We have not yet heard back.

