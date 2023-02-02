Most of us will not like Friday morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Weather Alert for bitterly cold temperatures that will ride into the area and settle in for a brief period of time Friday morning. We are expecting single digits across the region with some spots reaching down near zero. There will also be a gusty wind throughout most of the early morning hours Friday, gusting as high as 30 miles an hour. The wind Friday will be light and variable by the afternoon. Friday we’ll see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid-20s. This cold air is in response to a fairly strong cold front but it is devoid of any precipitation. It is packing a nice compact bundle of cold air. This cold air does not stick around for long as temperatures rebound for the weekend rising to about 20 degrees above what is normal into the mid to upper 50s by Monday. We are now tracking the potential for some rainfall in the middle of next week. Temperatures Saturday through Thursday look like they will be running well above normal.

