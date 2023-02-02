Most of us will not like Friday morning

Single digits will be the norm Friday morning
Single digits will be the norm Friday morning(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Weather Alert for bitterly cold temperatures that will ride into the area and settle in for a brief period of time Friday morning. We are expecting single digits across the region with some spots reaching down near zero. There will also be a gusty wind throughout most of the early morning hours Friday, gusting as high as 30 miles an hour. The wind Friday will be light and variable by the afternoon. Friday we’ll see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid-20s. This cold air is in response to a fairly strong cold front but it is devoid of any precipitation. It is packing a nice compact bundle of cold air. This cold air does not stick around for long as temperatures rebound for the weekend rising to about 20 degrees above what is normal into the mid to upper 50s by Monday. We are now tracking the potential for some rainfall in the middle of next week. Temperatures Saturday through Thursday look like they will be running well above normal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
Wind chills Friday morning will be below zero.
Weather Alert: Temperatures to Crash
Whatever the groundhog says it will not change our warmer than normal temps this weekend
WEATHER ALERT : Major swing in temps
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning