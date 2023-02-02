Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72 (WGEM)

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police reported that six officers, along with emergency and road crews, responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Pike County.

ISP said the crash was located on Interstate 72 at milepost 7.

State police reported that the eastbound and westbound lanes were down to one lane.

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to find a different travel route if possible.

ISP reported no injuries at this time.

