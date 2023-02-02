Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Old Fort in Fort Madison is not coming down.

In January, city officials were deciding if the fort should be demolished or repaired.

In a city council meeting on Tuesday night, officials said the projected price of tearing the structure down was about $30,000.

Officials said there is no plan to tear town Old Fort in the near future.

Fort Madison’s tourism director Chi Eastin said the city does not want to pay to tear the buildings down right now.

After hearing much public opinion, officials will meet again to discuss Old Fort’s future.

“As of right now, everybody’s very optimistic,” Eastin said. “The community came out in droves to say how important the fort was to the community, so the city council is listening and we go from there next week.”

Eastin said she’s confident that we could be hearing of possible fundraising endeavors in the future to continue to build and protect Old Fort.

“We’ve got to get somebody in there to see what it looks like and then we can get an estimate of what we need, but the Tourism Bureau would like to be a apart of that, on fundraising,” Eastin said. “So we’ll know more next week as to where it’s gonna come from, where it’s gonna go to, and exactly what is needed in the fort to make it happen this year.”

Eastin said the next city council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

There will be further discussion on how and when to repair the eroding structure.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Pike Co. food pantry program receives $17K from grant, donation
Pike Co. food pantry program receives $17K from grant, donation
Improvements in store for Arrowhead Golf Course
Improvements in store for Arrowhead Golf Course
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program