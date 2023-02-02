Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Old Fort in Fort Madison is not coming down.

In January, city officials were deciding if the fort should be demolished or repaired.

In a city council meeting on Tuesday night, officials said the projected price of tearing the structure down was about $30,000.

Officials said there is no plan to tear town Old Fort in the near future.

Fort Madison’s tourism director Chi Eastin said the city does not want to pay to tear the buildings down right now.

After hearing much public opinion, officials will meet again to discuss Old Fort’s future.

“As of right now, everybody’s very optimistic,” Eastin said. “The community came out in droves to say how important the fort was to the community, so the city council is listening and we go from there next week.”

Eastin said she’s confident that we could be hearing of possible fundraising endeavors in the future to continue to build and protect Old Fort.

“We’ve got to get somebody in there to see what it looks like and then we can get an estimate of what we need, but the Tourism Bureau would like to be a apart of that, on fundraising,” Eastin said. “So we’ll know more next week as to where it’s gonna come from, where it’s gonna go to, and exactly what is needed in the fort to make it happen this year.”

Eastin said the next city council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

There will be further discussion on how and when to repair the eroding structure.

