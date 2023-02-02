Osterman promoted to vice president McDonough District Hospital

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital President/Chief Executive Officer Brian E. Dietz, FACHE, on Thursday announced the promotion of Patrick Osterman to Vice President of Business Strategy.

Dietz stated Osterman will continue with his Public Relations, Marketing, and FOIA officer duties with additional oversight of Legislative Affairs, Community Outreach, and Compliance.

“Over the last five years Patrick’s contributions to the operations of MDH have been extraordinary and promoting him to the position of Vice President of Business Strategy is well deserved and will add a valuable new dimension to our Operations Council,” said Dietz. “Patrick has been tireless in his commitment and effort to promote the expanding clinical services of MDH and informing the community of the breadth, depth, and quality of our talented medical staff. We are fortunate to have him as a member of our team.”

Osterman joined MDH in September 2017 as the Public Relations and Marketing Director. He serves as the Public Information Officer during emergency drills and procedures, and during the COVID pandemic also assisted McDonough County Emergency Management personnel. Osterman assists the annual MDH golf outing committee as co-chair.

A member of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors since 2018, Osterman enters his second full year as Board Chairman after taking over as interim Chair in May 2021.

As Board Chairman, Osterman represents the Macomb Chamber of Commerce at the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO) meetings, in which MDH and the Chamber are Charter members. He recently joined the Rotary Club of Macomb, and also serves on the Macomb Little League Baseball Board. Osterman currently is working his eighth year as a volunteer basketball coach at St. Paul School.

Prior to joining MDH, Osterman spent more than 20 years working in Communications/Public Relations roles within collegiate athletics. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/Public Relations at the University of Northern Iowa, followed by a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration from Gonzaga University.

He worked seven years at Eastern Illinois University as the Assistant Sports Information Director before becoming an Assistant Athletics Director in charge of Athletic Communications at Georgia Southern University (five years) and Western Illinois University (eight years).

He and his wife Susan have three sons: Andrew, Ryan, and Ethan.

