QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Library designed its first ever Story Walk Reading Challenge.

QPL is encouraging visitors to read and get a little bit of exercise in while they are at it. The story walk wraps the perimeter of the library with arrows leading the way.

Every Monday the stories change to a new short story.

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said the library is helping bring history forward in Quincy.

“We’ve kind of taken the stance of we’re here to support the work of the community, so we’re really excited for February for Black History Month and March for women’s history, really to feature Quincy and the people that are doing the work in those community to show support,” Griesbaum said.

Feb. 6 to Feb. 11 the library will feature a Quincy Civil Rights Trail.

“In February, every week we’re going to rotate through different black authors and their short stories and then for the second full week of February, we’re going to feature a Civil Rights Walk,” Griesbaum said. “So it’s Quincy’s history in Civil Rights and so that’s what our story is gonna be right because Quincy has a history and a story in Civil Rights and we might know more of the national things and the state things, but what is Quincy’s story.”

Griesbaum said the featured stories will touch on topics of stereotypes, discriminations and inequalities.

After completing each weekly story you can enter a monthly drawing for the chance to win a $20 gift card to a local business.

Check out QPL’s calendar with other events here.

