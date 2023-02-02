Quincy Fire Department planning for future

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is looking into making improvements to their infrastructure, staff and equipment, after getting approval to make start the process on a number of projects Monday.

One of the moves they’re considering is making replacements to their truck fleet, purchasing one or two trucks.

Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said one of their current trucks has been around since 2005. He said when trucks hit 20 years, they like to put them in reserve.

He said it’s a lengthy process so it’s good to get started now.

“Some trucks are taking two to three years, by the time you actually order it, before it actually shows up in the city,” Vahlkamp said.

Vahlkamp said they are also looking into getting repairs for the station, including improvements to the roof and structural integrity. He said right now they are looking to get a cost estimate.

Radio upgrades are also on their checklist.

Those at the Tri-Township Fire Protection District said they are applying for a grant that would upgrade not only their radios, but the radios for all Adams County fire departments.

Chief Tom Bentley said while their current analog radios still work, spare parts aren’t manufactured anymore, which forces them to buy refurbished ones. The grant would help the fire departments purchase new digital radios which would be more effective.

Lieutenant Kyle Dixon said the radios would have better range, audio, and should be able to be effective in any dead zones. Bentley said it’s a great opportunity for fire departments in Adams County.

“It’s a pretty big investment financially for them to do that so for us to be able to get a grant to assist us with that would help tremendously and just to make sure that everybody’s on the same page and can communicate whenever we have a fire and there’s more than one fire department there, it makes it safer for everyone there,” he said.

Dixon said the grant will be filed in the next nine days and is worth $750,000 to $1 million. Vahlkamp said it would require the city of Quincy to match 10% of the grant.

