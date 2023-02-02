Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Thursday that a Quincy man had been arrested following what police called a disturbance at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in front of Harrison Pub at 1702 Harrison St.

Police stated 40-year-old Bryan Paden had been arrested Thursday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police reported that on Sunday, they were called to Harrison Pub for an unconscious man lying on the ground in front of the pub. Police stated there was nothing suspicious about the incident at the time and they cleared the call as a medical incident.

The man was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital, where he was later diagnosed with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police stated on Monday, they reviewed surveillance video in the area and determined there had been a “disturbance” between the victim and Paden.

According to police, Paden and multiple other subjects fled the scene immediately after the disturbance.

As of Thursday morning family of the victim reported the man is in a medically induced coma at Blessing Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.