Registration open for free business workshop series

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Economic Development Corporation is offering free business workshop series.

PCEDC’s executive director Brenda Middendorf said the courses will offer everything you need to know about starting a business, from marketing to finance.

“We can actually walk someone through wanting to start a business on day one,” Middendorf said. “You’ll learn how to organize and structure. You’ll find out if you want to start an LLC or be a sole proprietorship. Then we’ll walk you through a business plan.”

The workshops will be taught by Jim Boyd who heads the Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University.

Middendorf said plenty of new businesses have spawned from from this course, like Douglas Automotive and Tire.

The courses will begin on Feb. 21 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., every Tuesday, at John Wood Community College’s Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield, 39637 260th Ave.

Space is limited for the courses. To register you can call PCEDC at 217-491-2401 or email bmiddendorf@2riverscd.org.

