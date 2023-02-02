Registration open for free business workshop series

PCEDC
PCEDC(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Economic Development Corporation is offering free business workshop series.

PCEDC’s executive director Brenda Middendorf said the courses will offer everything you need to know about starting a business, from marketing to finance.

“We can actually walk someone through wanting to start a business on day one,” Middendorf said. “You’ll learn how to organize and structure. You’ll find out if you want to start an LLC or be a sole proprietorship. Then we’ll walk you through a business plan.”

The workshops will be taught by Jim Boyd who heads the Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University.

Middendorf said plenty of new businesses have spawned from from this course, like Douglas Automotive and Tire.

The courses will begin on Feb. 21 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., every Tuesday, at John Wood Community College’s Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield, 39637 260th Ave.

Space is limited for the courses. To register you can call PCEDC at 217-491-2401 or email bmiddendorf@2riverscd.org.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor

Latest News

Winchester
Winchester to undergo $3.4 million water improvement project
Single digits will be the norm Friday morning
Most of us will not like Friday morning
Patrick Osterman
Osterman promoted to vice president McDonough District Hospital
Since 2019, spring enrollment at Western Illinois University has sat around 7,000 students, and...
WIU spring enrollment flat, sits steady around 7,000 students