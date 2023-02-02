Solar panel project is saving the City of Quincy money

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy was paid $1,300 for the power it generated through solar panels in January at the Quincy Regional Airport.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said now that the solar panel array is up and running, there are times it generates enough energy to power the airport’s terminal building and then some. He said they can sell back that extra to commercial power and make a profit.

Miller said they used 24% less commercial power in January, which was able to be sold back.

At Wednesday night’s aeronautics committee meeting, Miller said they also discussed jobs that have to be done in the future and are looking to start programming for them.

