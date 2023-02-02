Weather Alert: Temperatures to Crash

Wind chills Friday morning will be below zero.
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
High temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees higher than Wednesday, but the warm up will come to a crashing halt Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front will blow through the Tri-States, bringing much colder air into the region. After highs climb into the 40′s, low temperatures Thursday night will fall down into the single digits with wind chills as low as -10 possible overnight and into Friday morning. The cold front will be a dry front, with no precipitation expected.

Friday will stay cold, with highs only in the low to mid 20′s despite abundant sunshine. The cold blast is also short lived however, with a significant warm up expected over the weekend with temperatures set to climb 10-15 degrees above average by Sunday afternoon.

