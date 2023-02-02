WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Brock Wiley & Lilly Marth Are 2 Of 4 Quincy Notre Dame Seniors In The Gem City Spotlight On National Signing Day

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - It was certainly another outstanding day to celebrate on the campus of Quincy Notre Dame on this 2023 National Signing Day. Just after 8:00 a.m. on “The Gem City” campus, four members of the “Class of 2023″ at QND signed on with local/regional colleges and universities with their proud parents and coaches looking on.

Prep football standout Brock Wiley signed a National Letter Of Intent with the Hawks of Quincy University. Wiley is expected to make an impact in the years ahead on the QU defensive unit as an outside linebacker. Wiley could also see time at the defensive end spot as well as he continues to grow and get stronger in the years ahead. Brock now gets a chance to join his older brother (QB Ike Wiley) on the QU Hawks roster during the upcoming season in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks.

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders volleyball standout Lilly Marth also signed a National Letter of Intent with Quincy University on this memorable National Signing Day at 10th & Jackson. Marth was very informative and emotional when asked what this day meant to her personally---as well as for her entire family. “It means a lot. Something I’ve been working towards for a long time now, and I’m really grateful to know it payed off.”

The talented defensive specialist was a very important member of the QND volleyball program last season. Lady Raiders head volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle offered high praise for Marth during the signing ceremony as well. “Been watching her (Lilly) for a long time, she’s really improved her game. She ended this year (as a senior) being our best passer. In my gym that’s a really big deal.” Kvitle went on to add, “I’m really excited for he to be going to QU!”

On the tennis front, Quincy Notre Dame standouts Marko Cucuk and Evie Schuetz signed with Quincy University and Webster University (St. Louis) respectively.

