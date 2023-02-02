WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Hannibal Pirates Track Standout Sheldon Bergheger Signs With Columbia College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - One of Hannibal high’s top sprinters is now set to take his talents to the next level after he graduates this spring. Pirates senior Sheldon Bergheger signed with Columbia College on Tuesday inside the lobby of Korf Memorial Gymnasium on campus. With his proud Mom, Grandmother, and young niece looking on, Bergheger signed all his official paperwork just after 10:45 a.m. that now paves the way for him to head to Columbia, Missouri in the months ahead to join the Cougars Track & Field Team.

Columbia College is coming off of a “rebuilding season” their track program, and according to Cougars Assistant Track Coach Meagan Rice, who attended Tuesday’s signing ceremony, Bergheger was one of the programs top recruiting prospects. At this point she indicated that the CC coaching staff was excited to have Bergheger headed to campus.

During his prep career on the track HHS, Bergheger has competed in the 100M as well as the 4x100M, 4x200M, and occasionally the 4x400M Relays. In the 100M last season, Sheldon stated recently that he posted a top time of 10.93. He also indicated that the 100M was his favorite track event because “it’s quick and very competitive.”

When asked about what he plans to major in as he prepares to start his collegiate career, Sheldon didn’t even hesitate to respond. “Psychology” will be his first choice for as major when classes begin in Columbia in the fall. When asked about his interest in the subject, Bergheger simply indicated that “I think it’s interesting the way the mind works.”

Bergheger also took timeout to offer his thoughts on just why he selected Columbia College as well. We’ll have details...

