WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (February 1) Quincy University Hawks Football Program Signs 48 Players For The Upcoming 2023 Season On The GLVC Gridiron

QUINCY, IL (WGEM).---The Quincy University Football team welcomed 48 new players to the program on National Signing Day. The class includes 9 mid-year transfers that are already enrolled at the university.

”This signing class is a combination of nine mid-year transfers that are on campus right now and thirty-nine high school players. They are student athletes of phenomenal character and integrity with a superb work ethic and drive to be successful,” said Hawks head coach Gary Bass.

-- ”The nine transfers have already hit the ground running this semester and are doing wonderful. The mid-year transfers will provide depth and competition to our Defensive Line, Wide Receiver, Quarterback and Offensive Line rooms. The high school student athletes, we are super excited to get on campus and will be a big part of us taking the next step as a program. Twenty-six of the 49 signees are on the offensive side of the ball, including eight wide receivers.”

---QU Release

Tri-State Area Players Of Note Now A Part Of The QU Football Program:

Brock Wiley (LB) Quincy Notre Dame

Austin Wilhoit (OL) Hannibal High School

Clayton Turnbull (OL) Mark Twain High School

Jack Marth (DE) Quincy Notre Dame (Truman State Transfer)

