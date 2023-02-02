Yohn argues pretrial motions again

Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by Judge Roger Thomson.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from a 2021 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman argued several pre-trial motions today.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald Whig, Bradley S. Yohn, 35, revisited several arguments previously ruled on by Judge Roger Thomson. He then asked for security footage from the bar Instant Replay, again.

The state said all the information it has from the bar has been turned over. Since Instant Replay is not a state agency, they can’t be compelled to turn anything else over.

Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

A new status hearing was set for March 8.

Yohn’s trial has already been delayed several times.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
QPL is challenging visitors to walk a little while they read.
QPL works to get visitors exercising the body, brain
DIGGING DEEPER: What is your hearing worth?
DIGGING DEEPER: What is your hearing worth?
Solar panel project is saving the City of Quincy money
Solar panel project is saving the City of Quincy money