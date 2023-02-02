Yohn argues pretrial motions again

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from a 2021 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman argued several pre-trial motions today.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald Whig, Bradley S. Yohn, 35, revisited several arguments previously ruled on by Judge Roger Thomson. He then asked for security footage from the bar Instant Replay, again.

The state said all the information it has from the bar has been turned over. Since Instant Replay is not a state agency, they can’t be compelled to turn anything else over.

Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

A new status hearing was set for March 8.

Yohn’s trial has already been delayed several times.

