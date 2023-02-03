13-year-old suspected of stealing vehicle

Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.(pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department located a stolen vehicle in a field.

On Feb. 1, police were dispatched to a field in between Nebo, Illinois, and Pearl, Illinois, for a suspicious vehicle left in a field.

Police discovered it was a vehicle that has been stolen out of Alton, Illinois, on Jan 31.

Within three hours of discovering the vehicle, police located the 13-year-old suspect at a residence in Nebo.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license.

The teen is being held pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
Barn catches fire out in Liberty
Barn catches fire near Liberty

Latest News

Temps will be well above normal
It will not feel like February this week
A Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over St. Louis
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
Conagra recall
Canned meat and poultry recalled by Conagra