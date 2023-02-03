13-year-old suspected of stealing vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department located a stolen vehicle in a field.

On Feb. 1, police were dispatched to a field in between Nebo, Illinois, and Pearl, Illinois, for a suspicious vehicle left in a field.

Police discovered it was a vehicle that has been stolen out of Alton, Illinois, on Jan 31.

Within three hours of discovering the vehicle, police located the 13-year-old suspect at a residence in Nebo.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license.

The teen is being held pending a court appearance.

