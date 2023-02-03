Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 4th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Mel Sprague
Sue Sprague
Jason Perry
Keylan Arnel Shaver
John Schad
John Goetz
Heather McGuire
Claire Campbell
Kristy Homan
Dan Golden
Brenda Craft
Rob Orr
Katie Elder
Kirby Clark
Mary Curry
Biz Richardson
Bob Scott
Norma Bennett
Kourtney Little
Leo Bauer
Janet Dalton
Bobbi Zinnert
Randy Downey
Larry Lynn
Doug Maddox
ANNIVERSARIES
Chris & Hannah Hultz
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.