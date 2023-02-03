Canned meat and poultry recalled by Conagra

By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the defect may have caused the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

These products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023.

The cans will have the number “P4247″ displayed. These cans should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

These products were shipped to different retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

An investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is visibly apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

FSIS reported that no injury or illness has been reported due to the faulty cans.

