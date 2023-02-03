City of Pittsfield orders boil order

Pittsfield, Il (WGEM) - The City of Pittsfield put in a boil order in affected locations.

These locations are South Walnut St. from Lowry St to Jill St. and all of Curtis St.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb 2, the City of Pittsfield water system in the affected area lost pressure due to a main break in the 600 block of South Walnut St. This caused the affected area of the city to lose volume and fall below the 20 Psi threshold.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that the water quality has been fully restored. There will be an update when the water is safe.

Call 217-285-6850 if you have any questions or need further information.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for five minutes, and cool before using. Or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

City of Pittsfield in boil order, showing affected areas. (Shane Allen, City of Pittsfield)

