Clothing recycle bins not approved by the city

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve been driving around Quincy, you might have noticed green clothing recycle bins have showed up.

City Planning Director Chuck Bevelheimer said these bins were not approved.

He said similar red bins showed up around 10 years ago and they proved to be a nuisance because along with clothing and shoes, people would leave other things in and around the bins.

Bevelheimer said instead, bring your donations to stores like the Salvation Army or Goodwill.

This will prevent trash and other items from accumulating at these bin sites.

“And that was the problem we had in the past, we expect the same problem again and as I said there are other, wiser places to go that we know will fit the needs of the public as well as the needy,” Bevelheimer said. “Instead of just dropping things on the corner take it to one of those stores.”

Quincy City Hall will be contacting the owners of the bins to have them removed.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.