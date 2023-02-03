Cuddle Cat Rescue relocating to Market Street

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A nonprofit animal shelter in Hannibal will be changing locations next month.

Cuddle Cat Rescue on 124 Corporate Square Drive is moving to 2830 Market St.

Barb Hus on the volunteer board said there are several reasons for this.

The current building is not handicap accessible and there is no designated space for the cats to roam freely.

“When you walk through the entrance, you get greeted by our ‘fans’,” Hus said. “So we do periodically have door dashers. Not the company that brings food, but cats that like to dash through the door and run out.”

Hus said the new location will have a lobby area separate from the adult cat free-roam room and two kitten free-roam rooms.

“Another issue is we have our washer on one end of the building and our dryer on the other end,” she said. “So when people clean, and we obviously do a lot of laundry around here, they have to take the wet clothes from one end of the building all the way to the other end.”

Hus said their tentative move-in date is March 1.

