Frigid Friday, Warmer Weekend

Temperatures on Friday will only climb into the low 20's despite lots of sunshine.
Temperatures on Friday will only climb into the low 20's despite lots of sunshine.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The word of the day on Friday, February 3rd will be: Cold. Temperatures are starting in the single digits Friday morning, with wind chills ranging from 5-15 degrees below zero. Despite lots of sunshine, conditions will stay cold through the afternoon hours as well. High temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 20′s which is about 10-15 degrees below average. Into the overnight hours, temperatures will only fall into the upper teens but an increasing breeze will make it feel even colder.

The breeze will pick up in intensity on Saturday, however it will bring in warmer air! Temperatures will surge to near 50 degrees on Saturday with increasing cloud cover. If a little more sunshine peaks through, highs will likely top 50 for some. A weak cold front brings a wind shift for Sunday but highs should still climb to near 50 with even warmer weather expected by Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Single digits will be the norm Friday morning
Most of us will not like Friday morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
Wind chills Friday morning will be below zero.
Weather Alert: Temperatures to Crash
Whatever the groundhog says it will not change our warmer than normal temps this weekend
WEATHER ALERT : Major swing in temps