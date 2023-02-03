Frigid Friday, Warmer Weekend

The word of the day on Friday, February 3rd will be: Cold. Temperatures are starting in the single digits Friday morning, with wind chills ranging from 5-15 degrees below zero. Despite lots of sunshine, conditions will stay cold through the afternoon hours as well. High temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 20′s which is about 10-15 degrees below average. Into the overnight hours, temperatures will only fall into the upper teens but an increasing breeze will make it feel even colder.

The breeze will pick up in intensity on Saturday, however it will bring in warmer air! Temperatures will surge to near 50 degrees on Saturday with increasing cloud cover. If a little more sunshine peaks through, highs will likely top 50 for some. A weak cold front brings a wind shift for Sunday but highs should still climb to near 50 with even warmer weather expected by Monday.

