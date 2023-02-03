Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates.

A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it to the full Health and Human Services Committee.

It covers a wide array of topics, with nearly a dozen provisions, including a proposed OBGYN fellowship program and more funding for rural healthcare programs.

“Over-the-counter birth control is power for powerful hormones, and so any medication has significant risks, and we just feel that it really undercuts the physician-patient relationship,” Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates, said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said it supports Iowans having access to prescription-free birth control, but there shouldn’t be any age restriction.

The group also said it’s firmly opposed to the increase in funding for the MOMS program.

“This quadrupling of funding for anti-abortion centers or crisis pregnancy centers is certainly not where Iowa taxpayers’ dollars need to be going,” Mazie Stilwell, with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, said. “We know that these crisis pregnancy centers are a business model that seeks to mislead and shame.”

Stilwell said she hopes to see this 44-page bill broken down into smaller bills, so some parts can be approved while others are rejected.

She said that would give Iowans a better chance to understand and weigh in on all the different issues being discussed.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership
South Dakota state lawmakers on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to pass HB...
House Health and Human Services committee passes HB 1080
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House