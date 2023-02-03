It will not feel like February this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in for a major warm-up across the region. High temperatures on Saturday will get close to if not surpassed the 50-degree mark. It will be breezy out of the south and southwest gusting up to around 35 miles an hour on Saturday. It won’t quite be that windy on Sunday. We do expect more sunshine on Sunday with a high temperature that still gets up to the low 50s. There is a limited potential for some scattered showers on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures do cool slightly on Tuesday to the mid-40s. But that is still 10 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. Then we have another shot at precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday but the temperature should be warm enough that this will all fall as rain. None of these weather makers look as if they will have substantial rainfall. Looking further into the future I don’t see anything at this time that would knock our temperatures down to below-normal numbers until about mid-February. So we start off the month of February feeling very, very mild. Take that, Punxsutawney Phil.

