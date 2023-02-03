Martial arts tournament expected to bring thousands to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The ATA International Taekwondo Tournament is coming to the Oakley-Lindsay Center on Saturday, Feb. 4.

It’s the first-ever Bridge to Success championship hosted by Legacy Martial Arts.

Owner Robert Bentley said Quincy is one in three cities in the state of Illinois to host a martial arts tournament at this capacity.

“It’s ATA students from all over the nation,” Bentley said. “We have a young lady from Georgia that just showed up and somebody from Toronto, Canada. People are coming from all over the Tri-States and all throughout the Midwest.”

Bentley said right now, they have at least 500 competitors signed up, if not more.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. All are welcome to watch.

For information on the tournament’s schedule, venue and other general knowledge, click here.

