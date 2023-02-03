McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash

MACOMB (WGEM) - Multiple western Illinois law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a fatal crash Jan. 27 involving a vehicle driven by a McDonough County sheriff’s deputy.

McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them belonged to the sheriff’s office.

Jameson did not identify the deceased driver and said “it may be up to six weeks” before the Illinois State Police’s crash reconstruction is complete.

The Illinois State Police issued the following statement confirming the crash.

“On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were requested by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal traffic crash that involved one of their deputies. To maintain the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released by ISP at this time.”

WGEM News has placed multiple phone calls to McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout, none have been returned.

