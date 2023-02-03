Missouri school hopes for state bus funding

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s budget proposal is looking to fund the maximum amount the state can for public school transportation.

That means state can fund up to 75 percent of public school bussing costs.

Those with the Palmyra R-1 School District said that happened last year, allowing them to save $125,000.

Superintendent Jason Harper said their buses run 500 miles per day, picking up kids for school and dropping them off at home. He said they are paying $20,000 more on diesel fuel this year, so the money saved can make a huge difference.

“As you prepare the budget for next year, if you know that, that’s going to be fully funded, then yeah, you can allocate money towards teacher salaries or, you know, possibly additional staff,” he said. “There are a lot of things you can do with that so it makes a huge difference if the state will fully fund that formula.”

Harper said with costs rising it could mean they would have to take money out from something else to fund the buses and transportation.

The transportation budget has been hit hard not only with fuel costs, but other costs as well.

Mechanic David Meyers said aside from payroll, transportation is the next biggest budget item. He said the price of spare bus parts has gone up due to inflation and a lack of availability. Aside from fuel prices, he said tires prices have also gone up exponentially.

“When I first started for instance, tires were around $250 to $300,” he said. “Now they are way over $300 so they’ve almost went up a hundred dollars, per tire in a year.”

He said with prices for schools buses themselves going up between $20,000 to $30,000 dollars as well, funding the transportation budget would make a huge difference for the school district.

The proposal still has to be approved by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.