Palmyra City Council approves resolutions to rent farmland, extend line of credit

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra City Council approved resolutions to extend the city’s line of credit and rent city-owned park land for farm use during its Thursday meeting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, council members voted to authorize Mayor Rusty Adrian to extend Palmyra’s existing line of credit with Homebank for one year. The interest rate will be 6%, compared to the previous 4% rate.

The second resolution granted the rental of city-owned park land through the Park Board. Chase Goldinger will rent the land for $200 per acre for farming.

Council member Earl Meyers requested assistance on behalf of the Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center after the facility’s oven failed. In addition to serving meals to seniors in the dining area, the center regularly distributes Meals on Wheels to community members.

The replacement oven will incorporate a convection unit and requires an electrical upgrade. Maas Electric Inc. quoted $4,000 to install a new 240-volt circuit and extra line for a range hood, if needed in the future. Meyers said the Palmyra Nutrition Center could cover $3,500. Fellow council members agreed to have Maas Electric Inc. bill the city for the remaining $500. Meyers abstained from the vote due to his position on the Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center board.

In other business:

Council members approved the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to rezone 616 S. Main St. from R-1 to C-1 zoning. The next steps of the process are to notify property owners within a 185-foot radius from the site and hold a public meeting regarding the proposal.

Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy reported that personnel committee members plan to discuss updated hiring processes with city department heads and implement department-specific pay scales.

Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported on progress for demolishing the city’s former power plant. Brownfield Assessment grant funding was available, and he planned to reach out to B & W Disposal and Merkel Recycling about potentially recycling the facility’s old engines.

Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers shared plans for a proposed trail project, which could be funded by combining a $103,000 donation with a Department of Natural Resources grant for the first phase. The planned 1-1/2-mile trail would feature a zero-incline format for full ADA accessibility and would connect with a roundabout attached to existing nature trails.

Mayor Rusty Adrian announced representatives from three businesses signed up for the forthcoming Community Improvement District. The next public meeting is slated for Monday, March 13.

