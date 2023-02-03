Pike County teen raises more than $5,000 for animal shelter

QUINCY (WGEM) - A 14-year-old girl in Barry is running a social media page to raise money for the Pike County Animal Shelter in Pittsfield.

Katelynn Royalty runs a Facebook page called Kate’s Kitties and K9′s.

She uses the site to post about adoptable animals and hosts events to raise money and supplies for the shelter.

She has raised more than $5,000 in the process.

She said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up and right now, helping the animal shelter is the next best thing.

“We do a dog or cat of the week and that just shows one of our animals and it displays what they need, whether they’re friendly with kids, other dogs or other cats,” Royalty said. “We also post our fundraisers and any lost pets in the area”

Kate’s next event will be a quarter auction on March 4 at the Pittsfield Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.