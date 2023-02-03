Quincy receives $4 million for wastewater project

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is receiving money to fund upgrades coming to their wastewater systems.

Phase one of the water treatment upgrades started in 2020 with the previous diversion structures being replaced with larger ones, allowing more water to be captured and treated.

Now, the city is getting about $4 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to begin phase two.

This phase will include improvements to the city’s high water pumps at the wastewater treatment plant and installation of a new back-up generator for the main pump station.

The generator will allow water to be treated in the event of a power outage.

Public works director Jeffrey Conte said the project should reduce sewer overflow that runs off into the Mississippi River.

“Everyone downstream of the city of Quincy who’s on the Mississippi River is impacted by that, and we would like, obviously, to keep that water for the best condition for recreational use, which Mississippi River is used, you know, extensively for fishing, hunting and boating,” Conte said.

Conte said the primary goal of phase two is to maximize the amount of water that can be captured and sent to the treatment plant.

But, phase two of the project has already begun as crews have removed high water pumps at Quincy’s treatment plant to make room for new ones.

Conte said this phase of the project should be done by October 2023, but could last longer depending on supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.