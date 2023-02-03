Quincy woman sentenced to 48 months for meth distribution

Kristin Washington
Kristin Washington(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - United States District Judge Sue Myerscough has sentenced Kristin Washington, 37, of Quincy, to 48 months in federal prison followed by a 4-year term of supervised release for distributing meth in Quincy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, Washington was indicted in Oct. of 2021 and pleaded guilty in Sept. of 2022.

Since her arrest in June of 2022, Washing has remained in the custody of the United States Marshal.

The Springfield Division of the FBI, Illinois State Police and Quincy Police Department helped investigate this crime.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a program that brings all levels of law enforcement together to reduce violent crime and gun violence to help make neighborhoods safer.

