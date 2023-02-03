Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

A Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over St. Louis
A Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over St. Louis(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch.

Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day.

Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he has received no contact from the Biden Administration concerning the balloon.

Sen. Hawley expressed the balloon should be shot down.

Sen. Schmitt also expressed that something should be done about the balloon stating, “Take it down.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
Barn catches fire out in Liberty
Barn catches fire near Liberty

Latest News

Temps will be well above normal
It will not feel like February this week
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
13-year-old suspected of stealing vehicle
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
Conagra recall
Canned meat and poultry recalled by Conagra