WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (February 2) Quincy Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against (22-3) Moline In Just 24 Hours On The WB6 Hardwood

QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Offers An Update On The “Game Of The Weekend” In The Gem City!
QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Feels That The Blue Devils Have Turned In A Strong Week Of Practice
QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Feels That The Blue Devils Have Turned In A Strong Week Of Practice
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After weeks of waiting and anticipating a second meeting against (22-3) Moline on the Western Big Six hardwood, the two conference giants will finally square off tonight at Blue Devil Gym. All week long the (20-3) Blue Devils have had a chance to practice and focus in on facing MHS in a game that may well determine what squad will win the conference crown this season.

The Maroons check in with a perfect (10-0) conference slate while QHS is now (9-1). The one loss for the Blue Devils of course came back on December 16 at Moline High School. The “Blue & White” dropped a tough 56-44 decision against big man Owen Freeman and MHS star guard Brock Harding. The two University Of Iowa signees played a large role in beating the Devils during their first meeting. How well Quincy slows down and contains the Moline “Dynamic Duo” on Friday, may very well determine what team wins and losses this highly anticipated “game of the weekend” in the Western Big Six.

Get your popcorn ready Blue Devil Nation. This “conference confrontation” in “The Gem City” is going to be special from the opening tip!

Note: Tri-State Basketball Fans Can Listen To The Game “LIVE” Starting At 6:45 PM On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

