WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Quincy High’s Jade Wiegmann Signs With Culver-Stockton College For Trap Shooting

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Since the age of 6, Quincy High’s Jade Wiegmann been handling a shotgun (with adult supervision of course), so it should come as no big surprise that more than 10 years later, the talented 17-year-old is in the local sports spotlight for signing with the Culver-Stockton College Trap Shooting Team.

With her proud parents and other family members looking on, just after 2:00 p.m., Wiegmann signed all her official paperwork that now clears a path for the future Math major to head to Canton, Missouri in the months ahead to join the C-SC Wildcats Trap Shooting squad that’s been in existence for just a year.

Quincy High’s Trap Shooting Head Coach Skyler Wiegmann, who just happens to also be Jade’s Dad, started training his daughter from an early age, and today all the hard work, and hours of training and practice session on the range, paid off with huge dividends.

We’ll check in with Coach Wiegmann for more insight on his daughter who was in demand by several regional colleges and universities for her outstanding shooting talents. We’ll have an update from QHS.

