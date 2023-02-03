WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Blair Eftink Leads The Way As The QND Lady Raiders Roll Past The Lady Eagles of Liberty On The IHSA Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (24-1) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders were in Liberty this evening taking on the Lady Eagles on the IHSA hardwood. As expected, the reigning state champs wasted little time in taking command of the game after the opening tip. Senior guard Blair Eftink led the charge om offense with 13 points against LHS. Mara Ippensen chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds. When the final horn sounded, Quincy Notre Dame went on to post a 63-13 win on the road.

QND is now (25-1) after securing their 18th straight win. Quincy Notre Dame will face the Lady Birds of South Shelby on Saturday in “The Gem City” in a highly anticipated battle between the two state ranked teams.

