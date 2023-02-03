WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Blair Eftink Leads The Way As The QND Lady Raiders Roll Past The Lady Eagles of Liberty On The IHSA Hardwood

“Blue & Gold” Post Their 25th Win Of The Season Tonight In Liberty, Illinois
Blair Eftink Pumps In 13 Point To Lead The Lady Raiders To Their 25th Win Of The Season In...
Blair Eftink Pumps In 13 Point To Lead The Lady Raiders To Their 25th Win Of The Season In Liberty
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (24-1) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders were in Liberty this evening taking on the Lady Eagles on the IHSA hardwood. As expected, the reigning state champs wasted little time in taking command of the game after the opening tip. Senior guard Blair Eftink led the charge om offense with 13 points against LHS. Mara Ippensen chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds. When the final horn sounded, Quincy Notre Dame went on to post a 63-13 win on the road.

QND is now (25-1) after securing their 18th straight win. Quincy Notre Dame will face the Lady Birds of South Shelby on Saturday in “The Gem City” in a highly anticipated battle between the two state ranked teams.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Monroe City At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A 6 Point Win Over Monroe City At Korf Memorial

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Brock Wiley & Lilly Marth Are 2 Of 4 Quincy Notre Dame Seniors In The Gem City Spotlight On National Signing Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Four QND Seniors Sign On With Local/Regional Colleges And University's On National Signing Day

Sports

4 QND seniors are in the signing spotlight

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (February 1) Quincy University Hawks Football Program Signs 48 Players For The Upcoming 2023 Season On The GLVC Gridiron

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
National Signing Day: QU Hawks Football Recruiting Update

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Hannibal Pirates Track Standout Sheldon Bergheger Signs With Columbia College

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Sprinter Sheldon Bergheger Signs With Columbia College On Tuesday

Sports

Hannibal Pirates track standout Sheldon Bergheger signs with Columbia College

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) QHS Lady Blue Devils Forward Taylor Fohey Focuses In On Tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS And QND Girls Basketball teams Are Ready For Tonight's "Crosstown Showdown" At Blue Devil Gym

Sports

The 2023 Crosstown Showdown countdown is underway at Blue Devil gym

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Tuesday (January 31) Western Illinois Leathernecks Guard Trenton Massner Wins Another National Weekly Award On The College Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Guard Trenton Massner Remains In The National Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 31) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Roll Past The Quincy Lady Blue Devils At The “Crosstown Showdown!”

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Post A Big Win At Blue Devil Gym Over Quincy High