WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Monroe City At Korf Memorial Gymnasium
Western Big Six Conference: QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall On The Road At United Township
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, February 2, 2023
MSHSAA Basketball Tonight
Monroe City 40
Hannibal Lady Pirates 46
Brashear 40
Knox County 38
KCHS Now (1-16) On The Season
Van Far 54
Mark Twain 42
MTHS Lady Tigers Now (0-18) On The Season
MSHSAA Boys Basketball Tonight
Van Far 62
Mark Twain 49
La Plata Invitational
Schuyler County Lady Rams 52
La Plata 32
Championship Game: SCHS vs. North Shelby On Saturday (5 PM)
Boys Semifinals
Schuyler County Rams 53
Atlanta Hornets 67
SCHS Now (14-6) On The Season
Saturday: SCHS vs. Canton (3rd Place Game)
North Shelby 63
Scotland County 47
Boys Consolation Game: North Shelby vs. Putnam County (Friday)
IHSA Basketball Tonight
West Central Conference
Liberty 13
(1) Quincy Notre Dame 63
QND: Blair Eftink (13 Points)
QND Now (25-1) 18th Straight Win For The Lady Raiders
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 43
United Township 44
QHS: Taylor Fohey (18 Points)
QHS Now 916-11) Overall & (7-5) In The WB6
Triopia 20
Brown County 61
Monmouth United 39
Macomb 54
MHS: Ainsley Holthaus Joins “1000 Point Club”
