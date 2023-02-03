WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) Hannibal Lady Pirates Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Monroe City At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, February 2, 2023

MSHSAA Basketball Tonight

Monroe City 40

Hannibal Lady Pirates 46

Brashear 40

Knox County 38

KCHS Now (1-16) On The Season

Van Far 54

Mark Twain 42

MTHS Lady Tigers Now (0-18) On The Season

MSHSAA Boys Basketball Tonight

Van Far 62

Mark Twain 49

La Plata Invitational

Schuyler County Lady Rams 52

La Plata 32

Championship Game: SCHS vs. North Shelby On Saturday (5 PM)

Boys Semifinals

Schuyler County Rams 53

Atlanta Hornets 67

SCHS Now (14-6) On The Season

Saturday: SCHS vs. Canton (3rd Place Game)

North Shelby 63

Scotland County 47

Boys Consolation Game: North Shelby vs. Putnam County (Friday)

IHSA Basketball Tonight

West Central Conference

Liberty 13

(1) Quincy Notre Dame 63

QND: Blair Eftink (13 Points)

QND Now (25-1) 18th Straight Win For The Lady Raiders

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 43

United Township 44

QHS: Taylor Fohey (18 Points)

QHS Now 916-11) Overall & (7-5) In The WB6

Triopia 20

Brown County 61

Monmouth United 39

Macomb 54

MHS: Ainsley Holthaus Joins “1000 Point Club”

