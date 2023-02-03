WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 2) QU Lady Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road Against Lewis University On The GLVC Hardwood

QU (SR) Forward Sarah Nelson Pumps In 9 Points During Setback Against The Flyers
QU (SR) Forward Sarah Nelson Pumps In 9 Points As The Lady Hawks Lose On The Road In The GLVC
QU (SR) Forward Sarah Nelson Pumps In 9 Points As The Lady Hawks Lose On The Road In The GLVC
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -In Romeoville, Illinois earlier this evening, after trailing 19-8 through ten minutes of action, the Quincy University Lady Hawks attempted to complete their comeback against the Lewis University Flyers at Neil Carey Arena.

The Flyers would fight off the comeback attempts by QU and take the game and win by the score of 65-57.

As a team the Lady Hawks shot 21 of 60 from the field, 12 of 16 from the free throw. QU struggled from three-point territory as they were just 3 of 16.

Beth Matas Martin led the Hawks with 16 points as she was the lone Hawk to reach double figures. Quincy High grad Sarah Neldon chipped in with 9 points.

QU wraps up the two-game road trip on Saturday, February 4th as they travel to the Circle City to battle the Greyhounds of the University of Indianapolis at 12:00 p.m.

--QU Release

