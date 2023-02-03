WIU receives $800K from state relief grant

MACOMB (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced on Friday that they have awarded $10.5 million in grants to Illinois universities through the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, also known as GEER, program.

Of the total awarded, Western Illinois University received $840,211.

The funds are used to support students academically that have been most impacted by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for our students,” said Pritzker. “For many of them, particularly those from historically disadvantaged groups, they struggled to recover. I’m proud to announce these relief grants for twenty-one institutions, which will empower colleges and universities to help students get back on track and give them the tools they need to succeed and graduate from their programs.”

These funds will go towards better supporting students in their journey to get a degree by improving the accessibility of academic advising and counseling resources and enhancing the quality of learning through digital tools and educator professional development.

The funds will also help universities invest in infrastructure for mental health and wellness.

This is the second round of GEER grants to Illinois institutions of higher education to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. In the first round of GEER grants, 22 institutions were awarded grants, plus the University Center of Lake County, and were in large part used to recruit and retain students most in need.

Below are lists of GEER II grant recipient institutions and grant amounts. Formula grants are those that were awarded to the state’s public institutions through a formula to ensure equitable distribution of funds, and competitive grants were awarded to non-public institutions selected through an application and proposal process.

GEER II Formula Grant Awards

Chicago State University: $407,613

Eastern Illinois University: $403,671

Governors State University: $447,928

Illinois State University: $709,272

Northeastern Illinois University: $700,856

Northern Illinois University: $1,196,840

Southern Illinois University – Carbondale: $755,603

Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville: $624,059

University of Illinois – Chicago: $2,461,756

University of Illinois – Springfield: $164,798

University of Illinois – Urbana/Champaign: $787,393

Western Illinois University: $840,211

GEER II Competitive Grant Awards

Aurora University: $125,000

Benedictine University: $116,928

East-West University: $125,000

Illinois College: $50,644

Millikin University: $124,285

National Louis University: $96,285

North Park University: $115,697

Roosevelt University: $121,202

Saint Xavier University: $124,956

