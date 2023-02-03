WIU receives $800K from state relief grant
MACOMB (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced on Friday that they have awarded $10.5 million in grants to Illinois universities through the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, also known as GEER, program.
Of the total awarded, Western Illinois University received $840,211.
The funds are used to support students academically that have been most impacted by COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for our students,” said Pritzker. “For many of them, particularly those from historically disadvantaged groups, they struggled to recover. I’m proud to announce these relief grants for twenty-one institutions, which will empower colleges and universities to help students get back on track and give them the tools they need to succeed and graduate from their programs.”
These funds will go towards better supporting students in their journey to get a degree by improving the accessibility of academic advising and counseling resources and enhancing the quality of learning through digital tools and educator professional development.
The funds will also help universities invest in infrastructure for mental health and wellness.
This is the second round of GEER grants to Illinois institutions of higher education to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. In the first round of GEER grants, 22 institutions were awarded grants, plus the University Center of Lake County, and were in large part used to recruit and retain students most in need.
Below are lists of GEER II grant recipient institutions and grant amounts. Formula grants are those that were awarded to the state’s public institutions through a formula to ensure equitable distribution of funds, and competitive grants were awarded to non-public institutions selected through an application and proposal process.
GEER II Formula Grant Awards
- Chicago State University: $407,613
- Eastern Illinois University: $403,671
- Governors State University: $447,928
- Illinois State University: $709,272
- Northeastern Illinois University: $700,856
- Northern Illinois University: $1,196,840
- Southern Illinois University – Carbondale: $755,603
- Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville: $624,059
- University of Illinois – Chicago: $2,461,756
- University of Illinois – Springfield: $164,798
- University of Illinois – Urbana/Champaign: $787,393
- Western Illinois University: $840,211
GEER II Competitive Grant Awards
- Aurora University: $125,000
- Benedictine University: $116,928
- East-West University: $125,000
- Illinois College: $50,644
- Millikin University: $124,285
- National Louis University: $96,285
- North Park University: $115,697
- Roosevelt University: $121,202
- Saint Xavier University: $124,956
