Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year

QUINCY (WGEM) - The fundraiser Dancing with Local Stars returned for it’s 13th year.

The event took place at the Ambiance in Quincy.

Those who attended could dance the night away to benefit Cornerstone: Foundation for Families, which is a mental health resource.

Guests were able to participate in raffles and silent auctions to benefit the charity.

Marketing and Development Director Drew Quintero said he can’t think of a better way to raise funds for mental health than through dancing with your community.

“This event was started by two community members, 13 years ago, wanting to give back to the community and Cornerstone was fortunate enough to be that organization,” Quintero said. “This is just a fun time. We raise that awareness, you know, they always say you’re always happy when you’re dancing.”

Money raised at the event will help provide people with counseling and other mental health help.

If you missed the event, you can still donate to Cornerstone.

