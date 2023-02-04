Fire destroys Liberty garage
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a detached garage in Liberty Friday night.
The Liberty Fire Protection District responded to 875 E 2600th Street for a structure fire around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters reported that no one was injured.
According to Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton, the cause of the fire was a wood stove and the building was a total loss.
Denton said it took around 2 hours to get the fire put out.
Payson-Fall Creek Fire Department, Camp Point Fire Protection District and Central Adams Fire Department also responded to the call.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.