Fire destroys Liberty garage

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a detached garage in Liberty Friday night.

The Liberty Fire Protection District responded to 875 E 2600th Street for a structure fire around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters reported that no one was injured.

According to Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton, the cause of the fire was a wood stove and the building was a total loss.

Denton said it took around 2 hours to get the fire put out.

Payson-Fall Creek Fire Department, Camp Point Fire Protection District and Central Adams Fire Department also responded to the call.

