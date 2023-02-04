Fire destroys Liberty garage

Fire destroys Liberty garage
Fire destroys Liberty garage(MGN online)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a detached garage in Liberty Friday night.

The Liberty Fire Protection District responded to 875 E 2600th Street for a structure fire around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters reported that no one was injured.

According to Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton, the cause of the fire was a wood stove and the building was a total loss.

Denton said it took around 2 hours to get the fire put out.

Payson-Fall Creek Fire Department, Camp Point Fire Protection District and Central Adams Fire Department also responded to the call.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash
Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Barn catches fire out in Liberty
Barn catches fire near Liberty

Latest News

QND's Abbey Schreacke Sets New Quincy All-Time Career Scoring Record At "The Pit!"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 3) "Sports Extra" Quincy Notre Dame's All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Sets A New Quincy All-Time Scoring Record And The QHS Blue Devils Lose Against Moline On The WB6 Hardwood
Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
Food pantries seek community help
Food pantries seek community help
Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings
Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings