Food pantries seek community help

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Lee County Health Department is partnering with local businesses to encourage you to re-stock the food pantries.

Officials said after the holidays, donations decrease even though the need for food stays high in Lee County.

Restock the Food Pantry encourages donations of personal hygiene items, non-perishable foods and even fresh produce to a food pantry of your choice.

Community Action of Southeast Iowa Family Development Specialist, Dolly Stancil, said her pantry is always in need of donations.

“There’s been times I have bought things out of pocket and brought it in because we needed this or needed that just to help get through to the next time we got a donation or we were able to purchase something,” Stancil said.

Stancil said she especially needs donations of meat, juice, canned goods and cooking oil.

Feel free to bring items to be donated directly to the food pantries:

