Food pantries seek community help

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Lee County Health Department is partnering with local businesses to encourage you to re-stock the food pantries.

Officials said after the holidays, donations decrease even though the need for food stays high in Lee County.

Restock the Food Pantry encourages donations of personal hygiene items, non-perishable foods and even fresh produce to a food pantry of your choice.

Community Action of Southeast Iowa Family Development Specialist, Dolly Stancil, said her pantry is always in need of donations.

“There’s been times I have bought things out of pocket and brought it in because we needed this or needed that just to help get through to the next time we got a donation or we were able to purchase something,” Stancil said.

Stancil said she especially needs donations of meat, juice, canned goods and cooking oil.

Feel free to bring items to be donated directly to the food pantries:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Paden
Quincy man arrested after ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Mutli-vehicle crash on I-72
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash
Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties

Latest News

Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
Food pantries seek community help
Food pantries seek community help
Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings
Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings
Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
Dancing with Local Stars returns for its 13th year
January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month, but the staff of Scotland County Hospital...
Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings