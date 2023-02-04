Scotland County Hospital helps women stay up to date on cancer screenings

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month, but the staff of Scotland County Hospital want to make sure you’re getting the screenings you need year-round.

The hospital introduced the Show Me Healthy Women program in 1992 to allow low-income and underinsured women to receive free breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Now, in addition to free screenings, if you’re results show you have cervical cancer, the program will cover the cost of your doctor explaining the findings.

Women, 35 to 64, can qualify for the program.

Obstetrics Supervisor and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Sonya See, said prevention is the main goal of the program.

“Prevention is key and our focus has gone to prevention, so many women don’t come to the doctor even if they do have health insurance, you know,” See said. “I mean because we’re just taking care of other people so kind of to put the focus back on yourself and find things that are very treatable if you catch them at an early stage which is what preventative care is all about.”

You may be eligible for the Show Me Healthy Women program if your income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level for household income.

You may also be eligible if you do not receive Medicare Part B, or have no insurance at all.

Contact Sonya See for questions at (660) 465-2828.

