Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: Based on the information that was relayed to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office when arriving at the scene, a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the two individuals were dead.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Multiple Hancock County agencies responded to two individuals that fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday afternoon.
Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Josh Smith said it was a man and a woman.
Smith reported that both of them are now being treated in an area hospital.
