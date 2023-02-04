Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond

EDITOR’S NOTE: Based on the information that was relayed to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office when arriving at the scene, a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the two individuals were dead.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Multiple Hancock County agencies responded to two individuals that fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday afternoon.

Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Josh Smith said it was a man and a woman.

Smith reported that both of them are now being treated in an area hospital.

