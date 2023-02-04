Two dead after falling through the ice at Hancock County pond
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Multiple Hancock County agencies responded to two individuals that fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday afternoon.
Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Josh Smith said it was a man and a woman.
Smith reported that both of them are deceased.
Smith said more information will be released once next of kin are notified.
