Two dead after falling through the ice at Hancock County pond

Hancock County first responders
Hancock County first responders(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Multiple Hancock County agencies responded to two individuals that fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday afternoon.

Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Josh Smith said it was a man and a woman.

Smith reported that both of them are deceased.

Smith said more information will be released once next of kin are notified.

