Weekend Warmth Continues

After a quick cold snap Friday, temperatures warmed significantly Saturday afternoon, as much as 36 degrees warmer than the day prior. A weak trough of low pressure will swing through overnight into Sunday bringing more clouds and a wind shift from Southwest to West. However, temperatures will not be impacted significantly. Lows will drop to near freezing and will climb right back up into the low 50′s Sunday afternoon.

Weather will warm higher again on Monday as gusty Southwesterly winds continue to pump more warm air into the Midwest. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50′s with winds gusting as high as 40mph. Temperatures will cool a touch behind a cold front by midweek, but will stay above average until at least the end of the week.

