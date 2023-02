WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 3) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke Sets A New Quincy All-Time Career Scoring Record At “The Pit!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, February 3, 2023

IHSA Girls basketball Tonight

Civic Memorial 43

(1) Quincy Notre Dame

QND: Abbey Schreacke ( 22 Pts / 9 Rebs / 6 Assists / 5 Steals ) *Sets New All-Time Quincy Scoring Record*

Sage Stratton (10 Points // 5 Steals)

QND Now (26-1) On The Season

QND vs. South Shelby On Saturday At The Pit (6:30 PM)

Rushville-Industry 14

Central/Southeastern 56

CSE: Brilyn Lantz (15 Points)

Lauren Miller (13 Points)

IHSA

Western Big Six Conference

Moline 57

Quincy Blue Devils 46

MHS: Owen freeman (16 Points) *Fouled Out Of Game

MHS: Trey Taylor (12 Points)

MHS: Brock Harding (12 Points)

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (11 Points)

QHS: Keshaun Thomas (9 Points)

QHS: Tyler Sprick (8 Points)

QHS: Camden Brown (6 Points)

QHS Now (20-4) Overall & (9-2) In The WB6

Next Game: QHS Blue Devils Wll Travel To Rock Island On Tuesday

Payson-Seymour 42

Quincy Notre Dame 70

West Hancock 54

Griggsville-Perry 32

Brown County 60

Pittsfield 70

South Fulton 32

Macomb 70

MHS: Conner Watson (19 Points)

Ian Case (9 Points)

Nolan Kerr (8 Points)

Rushville-Industry 33

Camp Pt. Central Panthers 77

IHSA/MSHSAA Basketball Tonight

Illini West 61

Canton 32

