COVID-19, RSV and flu cases dramatically decline, health professionals still urge caution

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital is reporting a dramatic decline in COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In December alone, McDonough County saw more than 100 positive COVID-19 tests, but MDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edwin Card said that’s no longer the situation.

“Our influenza tests went from over 500 down to only about 70, and COVID also has come down dramatically, though it remains the highest of the three right now,” Card said.

During the December spike, Card said the hospital’s emergency room experienced heavy use from people only trying to receive a test.

As a result, MDH opened a drive-thru testing site, which is open seven days per week.

While illness numbers are now just a fraction of what they were, Card and other health professionals said now is not the time to let your guard down.

“The reason that numbers are trending downward is because we’ve been doing things to sort of control the spread of viral illness during this viral illness season,” said McDonough County Health Department Public Information Officer Nikki Duffy.

Duffy said it’s the basic things, such as frequent hand washing and staying home when feeling sick that can keep you and others healthy.

“There’s no hard and fast start and end time for flu season,” Duffy added. “We can sometimes see flu activity as early as October and sometimes see it as late as May. A lot of things impact that.”

As of Jan. 30, IDPH is reporting that no Illinois county is at “high risk” for COVID-19, but 20 are at medium risk, including Hancock County.

Card said he anticipates another surge come spring, but in the meantime to practice good hygiene.

“It’s [COVID-19] going to be here with us forever,” Card said. “It’s adapted to us, and there’s a significant animal reservoir, too, apparently that COVID is also present in animals in the area.”

For the latest COVID-19 surveillance and other illness related information, visit the IDPH website.

Recent: MDH makes adjustments to testing procedures as cases, demand rise

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.