Early spring-like temps and some rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - For most of this week temperatures will remain above normal. Temperatures are very mild on Monday. Temperatures should top out Monday in the mid to upper 50s. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the mid-30s. While temperatures are warm on Monday, we are nowhere near a record-high temperature. We would have to add another 10 degrees to the forecast daytime high to rival. Any record temperatures. We are tracking a limited potential for some rain showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning the showers will be scattered at best.

We are looking at what could be a pretty good shot at rain late Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will cool off for Friday dropping down to near normal for a daytime high.

