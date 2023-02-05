Hundreds compete in Quincy’s first-ever “Bridge to Success” martial arts tournament

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, Quincy’s first “Bridge to Success” ATA International Taekwondo Championship had more than 500 competing from all over the country.

The event was hosted by Legacy Martial Arts where owner Robert Bentley said this championship was estimated to bring in thousands of out of town visitors with competitors taking their family members with them.

Tri-State local Mia Blaesing takes classes at Legacy Martial Arts. She said she usually has to travel to Chicago to compete in tournaments at this capacity.

“This has been a big deal for us,” Blaesing said. “It’s kind of unheard of for a community as small as ours hosting a tournament.”

Lola Baker travelled from Atlanta, Georgia to attend the championship. She said she had never been to Quincy and enjoyed exploring on her free time.

“I went to Tower Pizza and Chicks on the River,” Baker said. “The food was delicious.”

Breanna Brinkman came from St. Charles, Missouri. She said this was her first tournament in a while. As a cancer survivor, she had to take time off. However, she said Taekwondo is like her second home with events like these being a great way to meet new people.

“Taekwondo has given me a lot of strength to keep going,” Brinkman said. “I love my instructors.”

Bentley said Quincy is one in three cities in the state of Illinois to host a martial arts tournament at this capacity.

